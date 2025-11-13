News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Nov 13, 2025 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 2:48 PM
Pawhuska Schools Assisting With Ok. Promise Application
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska Public Schools is welcoming the parents or guardians of students in 8th through 12th grades to the high school library next Thursday. School administrators are offering assistance in completing the Oklahoma Promise application.
In order to fill out the application, you must have pages one and two of your most recent tax return. The event will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For questions, you can call the school at 918-287-1265.
