Posted: Nov 13, 2025 1:46 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Bartlesville Walgreen’s.

38-year-old Shemaiah Branham was charged on Thursday with pattern of criminal offenses.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, in July 2024, Branham allegedly stole $2,638.91 of merchandise. Branham allegedly took the items off the shelves and placed them inside his pants.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 26, Branham allegedly returned to the same Walgreen’s and allegedly stole $1,018.17 of merchandise. Branham allegedly stole multiple cosmetics items, hair care and face creams.

Branham has a pending felony charge of conspiracy in Creek County. He has previously pleaded guilty to larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Branham will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.