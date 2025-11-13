Posted: Nov 13, 2025 10:42 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 10:42 AM

Chase Almy

The Reclaiming Our Water Symposium, hosted by Osage News, has been rescheduled for next Thursday and Friday at the Osage Casino Hotel in Pawhuska, following its original postponement from August 30.

According to an Eventbrite post, the two-day event aims to confront the growing threats to clean water access and sustainability across Osage and surrounding communities.

Set to run Thursday and Friday, the symposium, titled “Our Water, Our Future” will bring together tribal leaders, environmental experts and community advocates to discuss solutions to critical issues including mineral development, aging infrastructure and policy gaps affecting regional water systems.

The symposium will feature panel discussions and workshops centered on three major topics: community education and action, long-term water sustainability strategies and legal and policy reform. The event seeks to build collaboration across tribal and local governments, environmental organizations and residents to ensure clean and sustainable water sources for years to come.

The event is open to the public with free registration. Additional details, including a full symposium schedule and list of speakers are expected to be released next week.