Posted: Nov 13, 2025 9:18 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 9:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a $2,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation for a special performance honoring veterans.

The funds will be used to sponsor a veterans’ concert held on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. The free community event will feature a brass quintet performing patriotic music in honor of our veterans. The concert will culminate with a moving performance of the "Armed Forces Medley." The concert is open to all.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisors Suzanne Duhon and Terri Taylor presented the check to Emily Fowler, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director.

“We are proud to present this check to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Taylor said. “We are fortunate to have this amazing symphony in our community, offering creative concerts and educational programs throughout the year.”

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra enhances the quality of life within the community by providing exceptional music experiences and education programs. Educational outreach initiatives include artist visits, master classes and performances for students.

"We are sincerely grateful for the Arvest Foundation’s continued generosity,” Fowler said. “Their support enables us to honor our veterans and further our mission of enriching the community through music. We truly appreciate their ongoing partnership and commitment to our work."