Posted: Nov 12, 2025 3:06 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 3:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

36-year-old Danielle Curtis was charged on Wednesday with possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis allegedly asked to purchase the vehicle from the owner. The vehicle was allegedly located at her residence despite the owner rejecting Curtis’s offer. Authorities allegedly located a second stolen vehicle at Curtis’s residence next to the alleged stolen vehicle.

Curtis has been previously convicted of a felony.

Curtis will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $25,000.