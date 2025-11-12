Posted: Nov 12, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

This Saturday, the Osage Nation Museum will host Sean Standing Bear and Black Dog descendant Michael Hopper for a discussion. The two will talk about the history and importance of the Black Dog war shield, which is a powerful emblem of protection and Osage warrior tradition.

Saturday's event begins at 1 p.m. and attendees can watch in person or via zoom. To sign up on the zoom link, visit the Osage Nation website and register at least an hour before the program starts. The event is free and a reception will follow.