Posted: Nov 12, 2025 1:21 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it is important to keep in mind most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28. Trash routes are being amended and the city recycling center will be closed on Friday.

Those of you who have trash collected on Thursday's will need to have trash bins placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Friday trash routes will be serviced during their normal time. City offices will re-open on Monday.