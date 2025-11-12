Posted: Nov 12, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

The Children's Musical Theater's upcoming production of Disney's Newsies JR. is a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film. Inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies JR. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, student actors Ryker Burch and Nathan Benoit summarised the plot of the show saying, "When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys' expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what's right."

Newsies Jr. performances will be held at The Madison Middle School Auditorim in Bartlesville:

November 21 @ 7PM

November 22 @ 2PM

November 22 @ 7PM