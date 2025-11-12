Posted: Nov 12, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 9:49 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville residents can kick off the Christmas shopping season in hometown style at The Gifts Marketplace, happening Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd.

The free community event will feature a variety of local vendors offering handmade goods, festive décor, and unique holiday gifts. Shoppers can browse vendor booths, find one-of-a-kind items, and get an early start on their Christmas lists — all while supporting small businesses in the area.

Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening, giving attendees even more reason to stop by and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.