Posted: Nov 12, 2025 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Imagine a vending machine where instead of choosing a treat for yourself, you can help BOTH world and area charities with one them being Agape Mission in Bartlesville!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tyler Vaclaw representing the Church of Latter Saints and Lisa Cary with Bartlesville Regional United Way introduced everyone to The Giving Machine at Tulsa’s Gathering Place at 2650 S John Williams Way in Tulsa.

Tyler explained, "The Giving Machines feature 2 global humanitarian aid agencies and 6 Tulsa Region charities--including Agape Mission in Bartlesville. The Giving Machine will operate from November 19 to December 8 at The Gathering Place in Tulsa AND online at https://givingmachinetulsa.org/ " He added, "100% of the donations you give goes to the charity you choose!"

When you purchase an item, you’ll watch a card with an image of your selected item drop into the bin at the bottom of the Giving Machine symbolizing the gift you’re sending to someone in need. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints underwrites operational expenses so 100 PERCENT OF EVERY DONATION is used for its intended purpose. Donors have the opportunity to cover credit card fees if they desire. Otherwise, the Church will cover those fees.

When you choose Agape Mission as your charity, you'll do it knowing that they believe in serving our community with compassion, dignity, and unwavering support. Since Agape Mission's founding, they have been a lifeline for those in need, providing thousands of nutritious meals each year, supporting children, seniors, and individuals experiencing hunger.

Their mission is simple: To fight hunger, offer hope, and bring our community together.