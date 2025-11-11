Posted: Nov 11, 2025 4:27 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 4:27 PM

Tom Davis

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) Foundation has awarded $125,000 to two nonprofits working to combat food insecurity across the state.

Food On The Move, a Tulsa-based organization providing meals and resources in food deserts, received $50,000 to expand its community outreach and education programs. The Salvation Army was granted $75,000 to support its statewide food pantries and assistance programs that help families stay housed and fed.

PSO President Leigh Anne Strahler said the foundation is proud to partner with groups that “provide Oklahoma families with basic needs like food on the table.” This year, PSO has distributed more than $200,000 to food security initiatives statewide.