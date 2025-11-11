Posted: Nov 11, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The White Rose Cemetery will be the site of the annual Luminary Service at the Mausoleum on Saturday, November 22. The annual service honors and remembers loved ones.

Rosie Swindell will read the names of those being remembered and Joe Todd will read the names of the cemetery's Military Killed in Action and Bodies Not Recovered monument.

Loved ones don't have to be buried at White Rose Cemetery to have a luminary in their honor. Guests who do have loved ones buried at the cemetery are invited to place their luminary on the grave of their loved one following the service.

The Bartlesville Public Library has luminaries available for purchase through Friday for $5. For more information, you can call 918-338-4070. The service begins at 5 p.m.