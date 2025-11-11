Posted: Nov 11, 2025 1:36 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 1:36 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

34-year-old Kristin Brackett was charged on Monday with actual physical control while under the influence (APC), carrying a firearm while under the influence and transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities approached the vehicle and allegedly observed Brackett in the driver’s seat. Authorities allegedly identified multiple indicators that Brackett was intoxicated. After Brackett was arrested, authorities allegedly located a handgun in Brackett’s backpack.

Brackett will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $25,000.