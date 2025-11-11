Posted: Nov 11, 2025 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 1:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and eluding police.

40-year-old Steve Smith was charged on Monday with unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding and vehicle theft. Smith also faces a misdemeanor charge of larceny of merchandise from a retailer in a separate matter.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 9, Smith allegedly met with a second suspect, allegedly identified as Brandon Jacobson, at the Bartlesville Lowe’s and stole a machine auger worth $799.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 27, Smith allegedly stole a vehicle from a Bartlesville Dollar General at approximately 4:45 p.m. At approximately 7:40 p.m. authorities pursued Smith on the vehicle he allegedly stole. Smith allegedly struck a ditch and fled the vehicle.

Smith will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $9,000.