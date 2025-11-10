Posted: Nov 10, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 2:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into Dewey Schools and stealing multiple items.

18-year-old Jalen Ricks was charged on Monday with third-degree burglary.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Ricks and other students allegedly broke into multiple buildings at Dewey Schools on two different dates. Ricks allegedly stole $250 from a teacher’s desk and a key to a building on campus on May 28.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Ricks and other students allegedly returned to Dewey Schools on June 2. No items were reportedly stolen during the second alleged break-in.

Ricks will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. He posted a $1,000 bond.