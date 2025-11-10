Posted: Nov 10, 2025 2:42 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has released its crime stats for the month of October and there were a total of 7,513 calls for service. Of that, 888 phone calls were made to 911 and 81 arrests were made.

During the month of October, there were 287 inmates housed at the jail. An alleged 22 property crimes occurred, 20 violent crimes such as robbery, assault and threats allegedly took place and there were 13 drug or alcohol related arrests. There were eight assault cases reported and seven domestic disturbances.

As always, the Osage County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to reach out if you see something suspicious. You can contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office by calling 918-287-3131.