Posted: Nov 10, 2025 2:42 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 2:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Pawhuska man with multiple felony convictions is facing an additional felony charge.

41-year-old Brandon Jacobson was charged on Monday with pattern of criminal offenses.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 2, Jacobson allegedly stole a polisher worth $139 from the Bartlesville Lowe’s. On Oct. 9, Jacobson allegedly returned to the Bartlesville Lowe’s twice and allegedly stole multiple items.

In one visit, Jacobson allegedly stole a trash can, trash can liners, a pack of light bulbs, a circular saw and a drill driver kit. The items were allegedly worth over $300. In Jacobson’s second visit, he allegedly stole a machine auger, with the assistance of a second suspect, allegedly identified as Steven Smith. The auger is allegedly worth $799.

Jacobson was convicted of pattern of criminal offenses in March 2024.

Jacobson will appear in court again on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. His bond is set at $5,000.