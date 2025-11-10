Posted: Nov 10, 2025 1:01 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members spoke with Frontier Shores Fire Chief Steven Matias and JT Darling with INCOG about major issues they are having with their station, located near Prue.

Darling said INCOG gathers emergency REAP funds throughout the year and with the state the building is in, Darling said it would qualify to get those emergency dollars. Matias explains why they are needing to get the new building.

The Board unanimously voted to use that emergency REAP funding to assist the department with a new building. INCOG will now review that contract at its next regularly scheduled meeting.