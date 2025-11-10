Posted: Nov 10, 2025 10:54 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 10:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city leaders discussed community events, redevelopment plans, and the ongoing firefighter union negotiations during City Matters on KWON.

City Manager Mike Bailey, City Attorney Jess Kane, and Chief Financial Officer/City Clerk/Treasurer Jason Muninger joined the program to share updates.

Bailey discussed the White Rose Cemetery Luminary Service happening Nov. 22nd at 5 p.m., and the free yard debris pickup scheduled for Dec. 8-12.

He also praised the community’s generosity during the ongoing federal shutdown. Concern of Bartlesville has compiled a list of local food pantries, and the United Way is holding a food drive through Nov. 17 at its office on East Silas Street.

At the latest City Council meeting, officials also discussed changes involving the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority. With longtime director Chris Wilson retiring, the city plans to provide staff support to the agency starting Jan. 1, pending BRTA board approval. About $4 million remain in downtown redevelopment funds.

Bailey and Kane also addressed the city’s ongoing firefighter union negotiations. The city has offered a 5% pay increase, matching other city employees, while the union is asking for 10%.

Officials say the bigger disputes involve promotion practices and sick-leave use. Bailey says Bartlesville firefighters average nearly double the sick-leave hours of their peers in other cities—costing taxpayers around $200,000 a year.