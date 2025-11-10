Posted: Nov 10, 2025 10:48 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 10:48 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The quote the board received for the pipe replacement was $32,300.

The board also discussed appropriate mileage criteria for county vehicles. District Attorney Will Drake appeared before the board on Oct. 27 to discuss how the commissioners can enforce the fringe benefit tax on county employees.

The board is reviewing the Nowata County Handbook to see if any changes can be made to comply with federal and state laws on the fringe benefit tax, which must be a county-wide tax compared to each district, supporting District Attorney Drake's suggestion.

The board announced during the meeting that the Nowata County Courthose will be closed on Tuesday for Veteran's Day.

Additionally, Nowata County Assessor Dave Neely said that early voting for the South Coffeyville bond proposal will be on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The proposal will be up for election on Nov 18 after failing by one vote in August.