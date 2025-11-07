News
Posted: Nov 07, 2025 3:03 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 3:14 PM
Select Few Tickets Remain for Saturday's 'Dancing With the Bartlesville Stars,' Livestream Available
Nathan Thompson
A few tickets remain for Saturday evening's "Dancing With The Bartlesville Stars" at The Center, benefitting Paths to Independence.
Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for students, with all proceeds going to the Bartlesville school that offers education and services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders.
If you're unable to attend in person, you can watch a livestream of the show at KWONTV.com or on the Bartlesville Radio Apple TV app.
This year's dancing partners are:
- Gillian Carr and Jackson Miller
- Witney Allen and Shawn Muñoz
- Cory Snelson and Matt Spence
- Sharon Reese and Michael Harp
- Kristin Curd and Tony Gantt
- Valarie Hulse and Joe Beffer
- Corban McNeil and Mike Roberts
- Jamie Berg and Travis Martinez
- Sangeetha Arun and Jim Enterkin
- Kerry Ickleberry and Mark Keesling
