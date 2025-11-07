Posted: Nov 07, 2025 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 2:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Pawhuska man was sentenced on Thursday in Osage County District Court to multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse.

29-year-old Daniel Lane Cox was sentenced to four life sentences in the Department of Corrections (DOC) on four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, a fifth life sentence for aggravated possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), 25 years in DOC each on four counts of child sexual exploitation, and 10 years in DOC for violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Cox pleaded guilty to all 10 felony charges on Aug. 21.

According to the Osage County District Attorney’s Office, Cox was first arrested on May 14, and after further investigation, the Skiatook Police Department seized multiple electronic devices containing over 2,500 images and videos of child sexual abuse. Cox was sexually abusing a toddler and documenting the acts.

This is Cox’s first felony conviction.