Posted: Nov 07, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will discuss improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, open and/or award bids for road construction equipment, discuss a road usage agreement and leave sharing.

The board will also discuss appropriate mileage criteria for county vehicle usage. District Attorney Will Drake appeared before the board on Oct. 27 to discuss the issue.

Additionally, the commissioners will discuss a Commissioner Secretary position after the resignation of a secretary, and hear an emergency management update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.