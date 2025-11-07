News
Posted: Nov 07, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 1:44 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Bail Jumping
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date.
22-year-old Alex McAdoo-Tempel was charged on Thursday with bail jumping.
According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, McAdoo-Tempel allegedly failed to appear for a court date in 2023 after posting a $500 bond. McAdoo-Tempel was charged in 2023 with public intoxication.
According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, McAdoo-Tempel allegedly did not turn himself in within 30 days, constituting a bail jumping charge.
McAdoo-Tempel will appear in court again on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,500 bond.
