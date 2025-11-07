Posted: Nov 07, 2025 9:15 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

Thanksgiving is upon us and the Washington County Sheriff's Reserve Unit has been gathering donations and fundraising projects for their annual food basket deliveries to deserving families

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said, "This is going to be big. For the Thanksgiving baskets, for the needy, we are accepting applications that we receive referrals on from social services, churches, schools, the folks that know who's truly in need. We're taking those applications up until November the 14th for consideration. We will then deliver the food baskets on November the 21st." He added, "That will be a special delivery by our reserves and our deputies out throughout the community. And we'll go from one end of the county to the other with deliveries."