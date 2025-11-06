Posted: Nov 06, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Each year, millions of older adults rely on Medicare Part D to help cover the cost of prescription medications. While these plans provide critical support, navigating the many choices and completing the required paperwork can feel overwhelming. Comparing premiums, formularies, and coverage options often leaves people uncertain about which plan best fits their needs.

Appearing on COMUNITY CONNECTION, Michael Cowlaw and Claudia Dilbeck with Elder Care said that Elder Care can help you with this. Through December 7, Elder Care's trained counselors are available to provide free Medicare Part D (MED-D) counseling. Edler Care's Community Outreach and Relations Director Claudia Dilbeck said, "We’ll walk alongside you to review your current plan, explore alternatives, and ensure you’re getting the coverage that makes the most sense for your health and budget."

Edler Care's Devleopment Directior Michael Colaw invited everyone to explore listeners that the Savvy Caregiver Course has a few opennings. It meets weekly, November 17 - December 17 from 1:30-3:30pm at a cost of $75 for the entire course. Elder Care will be offering Basic Life Saving CPR Training on November 14, from 1-5pm on their campus at a cost of $55 per person.