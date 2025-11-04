Posted: Nov 04, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 1:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Claremore man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly assaulting multiple people.

50-year-old Joseph Remington, Jr. was charged with six counts of assault and battery, threatening to perform an act of violence and public intoxication.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 31, Remington, Jr. allegedly got into an altercation with multiple victims at a Dewey bar over a game of shuffleboard. Remington, Jr. allegedly shoved and punched multiple victims, causing injury.

According to the Dewey Police Department, about 15 minutes after Remington, Jr. was placed into custody, he allegedly told officers he would fight them. Remington, Jr. allegedly said he would harm an officer’s family.

Remington, Jr. will appear in court again on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. He posted a $1,000 bond.