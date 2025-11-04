Posted: Nov 04, 2025 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 1:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending felony charges now faces an additional felony charge.

71-year-old Harold Lewis was charged on Tuesday with intimidating a witness.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 2, Lewis allegedly called the witness in a pending felony matter from a phone inside the Washington County Detention Center. Lewis allegedly told the witness that they and the victim should not show up to court for Lewis’s preliminary hearing.

Lewis was charged on Sept. 26 with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly hitting someone with a baseball bat.

Lewis will appear in court again on the new felony matter on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.