Posted: Oct 31, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2025 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation doesn't participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. As SNAP benefits are being taken away, they are doing their part to help their citizens in any way possible.

To see if you qualify for the Osage Nation Food Distribution Program, call 918-287-5425. This program provides meals to low-income Native Americans who live on the Osage Nation Reservation.

For a list of food pantries available to the general public in Avant, Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Cleveland, Fairfax, Hominy, Skiatook, Pawhuska, Ponca City and Shidler, visit the Osage Nation Facebook Page.