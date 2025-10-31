Posted: Oct 31, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2025 2:02 PM

A Wann man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Washington County District Court.

37-year-old Jesse Thornton was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of DUI first-degree manslaughter back in August.

On July 15, 2023, Thornton was driving northbound in the southbound lane on CR 4010 north of CR 700 in Washington County, when he collided with a utility task vehicle (UTV), killing 58-year-old Shelby Beaston.

On July 18, 2023, a toxicology report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), showed Thornton’s Ethyl Alcohol Content Level was 0.117. No drugs were detected in the report.

The sentence follows the jury’s recommendation of eight years in the department of corrections and a $10,000 fine.