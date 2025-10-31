Posted: Oct 31, 2025 12:25 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2025 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, there will be updates and notices on the annex building.

Also during Monday’s meeting, there will be discussion to sign quotes on how to pay for county offices to move from the courthouse to the annex.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.