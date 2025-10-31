Posted: Oct 31, 2025 9:53 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2025 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a short agenda ahead of their Monday morning meeting, with only two new items to possibly take action on.

The commissioners are expected to award a bid for concrete work on an additional parking lot at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center and a grant application for new radios for the sheriff’s office.

Since it is the first meeting of the month, the commissioners will convene 30 minutes earlier than normal at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.