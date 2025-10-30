Posted: Oct 30, 2025 7:38 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2025 7:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Jaco Booyens, a nationally-known fighter against sex trafficking and advisor to the Trump administration, was the guest speaker Thursday evening during the "Guard Their Hearts" fundraiser for HeartMatters at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Booyens, who is a native of South Africa and a U.S. citizen, became a leader against trafficking after his own sister was trafficked. At Thursday's keynote speech, Booyens gave a heartfelt, passionate plea for the community to step up to combat harms that children face every day and in an increasing way through social media, cell phones and electronic devices where predators are just waiting.

Thursday's dinner was a fundraiser for Bartlesville's HeartMatters, a Christ-based nonprofit that provides several resources for digital safety of children, youth and families.

To find out more about HeartMatters, CLICK HERE

To download the HeartMatters app, CLICK HERE

Below is a full recording of Jaco Booyen's Presentation