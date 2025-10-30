Posted: Oct 30, 2025 7:10 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2025 7:10 AM

Chase Almy

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to food insecurity caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown, announcing more than $6.75 million in emergency relief funding to support Cherokee citizens and regional food programs.

The move follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that SNAP benefits will not be paid in November, leaving thousands without assistance. In response, the tribe will provide $4.5 million in direct payments to affected citizens, $1.25 million in grants to local food banks, and $255,000 to community organizations. The tribe will also continue its Food Distribution Program and fund the WIC program for an additional month if the shutdown persists.

“Our resources are not unlimited, but we cannot and will not stand by while people suffer,” said Deputy Chief Warner. Chief Hoskin added that if the federal government reopens soon, the tribe will suspend the emergency actions to preserve funds for future needs.

Cherokee citizens can update their Gadugi Portal profiles at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org ahead of the November 3 application launch for relief payments. More information is available through Cherokee Nation Human Services at 918-453-5422.