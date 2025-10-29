Posted: Oct 29, 2025 3:43 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 3:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education took the next steps Wednesday in their search to find a new superintendent to lead the school district after this school year is over.

Current Superintendent Chuck McCauley announced his retirement earlier this year, which will go into effect June 30, 2026.

During a special lunchtime meeting, board members gathered with a facilitator from the Oklahoma State School Board Association to discuss the district's strengths, challenges, and the qualities and characteristics the board is looking for in the new superintendent.

Board President Scott Bilger discussed where the district has been and the future he is looking for in a new superintendent

The board set up a schedule for the next processes in the search. Applications for Bartlesville superintendent will close Nov. 14 and the board will meet on Nov. 17 to review the applications received. Potential candidates will discussed and a decision will be made on who will make it to the next steps.