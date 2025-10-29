Posted: Oct 29, 2025 11:23 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 11:23 AM

Tom Davis

In response to a vehicle accident earlier this week at 15th & Brave in Pawhuska, which took out the power pole, The Pawhuska Electric Crew will be out Thursday morning starting at 9:00AM to start the pole replacement process.

The city of Pawhuska said in a Faceboo post that, unfortunately, will require a planned power outage in the area affecting:

The Residents on the Westside of Sunset from 11th St-15th St.

The Residents on the Eastside of Abbott from 13th St-15th St.

The Residents(all) on Brave Rd. from 15th St- Lookout St

The Residents on the Westside of Whitehorn Ln from 15th st.-Lookout St.

Crews are expected to be finished by 3:00PM.(May be sooner or later) This is just an estimated time.