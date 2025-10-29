Posted: Oct 29, 2025 10:46 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce interim President Tressa Cruse recapped the recent Legislative Golf Tournament and looked ahead to the Christmas in the Ville and the next Chamber Forum.

Cruse said the Chamber had a nice day for their recent Legislative Golf Tournament golf tournament. "We had over 72 players came out to play. It was phenomenal. We love the new Boots Hollow Golf Club." She added, "We have legislators come out. People get to golf with them. They get to talk with them--old legislators, new legislators. And it's really a fantastic golf tournament."

The next Chamber Forum is set for November the 11th with Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the state chamber, at the Tri County Tech Event Center starting at 11:30 am.

Cruse said, "Every year the state chamber does leadership poll survey and it really is a great way for our leaders here in town, our businessmen, businesswomen, to benchmark where their businesses are at according to other businesses here in the state." She added, "You can sign up at Bartlesville.com. And our sponsors for that is Jane Phillips Medical Center and Our Blood Institute."

As for Christmas in the Ville, the Chamber is starting the set up on November the 10th. Cruse said, "It's when our lights start getting put up and we are having a volunteer day on November the 17th and 18th. If anyone would like to come volunteer, we're gonna have hot cocoa and maybe a visit from the big man himself for all the volunteers. So we have actually a really special day planned for everyone that helps."

Christmas in the Ville features an ice rink, holiday decorated depot with the old train all lit up, carriage rides and more. Last year, over 20,000 people came downtown to visit "the Ville."

Cruse said Christmas in the Ville showcases our beautiful downtown. She said, "So many people, even in Bartlesville, don't really see downtown for all of its beauty. If you just stay on the 75 side, you don't come down very often. It's gorgeous." She added, "It's really a lot of charm, like you were saying. And then we already had the backdrop of our beautiful train. And the other reason is to really support our local businesses here."