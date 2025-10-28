Posted: Oct 28, 2025 3:40 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 3:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata is accepting applications for full-time firefighter positions within the Nowata Fire Department.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 31, by 2:30 p.m. The application can either be submitted online or in-person at Nowata City Hall, located at 114 S. Maple St.

The application can be found at https://nowataok.gov/careers/#apply.