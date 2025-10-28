Posted: Oct 28, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to keep families fed and assist air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown, U.S. Senator James Lankford has introduced legislation that would reinstate the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and ensure air traffic controllers continue to get paid.

More than 684,000 Oklahomans use SNAP benefits and there are 14,000 air traffic controllers. In addition to that, there are 61,000 TSA employees working without pay. Here is what Lankford had to say on the legislation he and his colleagues introduced:

"The Trump Administration has worked to protect Americans from the harm of the Democrat shutdown, but the only way to guarantee paychecks, keep our skies safe and make sure families keep receiving SNAP benefits is to reopen the government."