Posted: Oct 28, 2025 2:36 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 2:36 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Caney, Kan. man is facing felony charges after allegedly evading police and possessing methamphetamine.

44-year-old Robert Martin, Jr. was charged on Tuesday with endangering others while eluding police and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 5 at approximately 7 p.m. authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Martin, Jr. when he allegedly sped away. Authorities allegedly pursued Martin, Jr. on many major city streets. Martin, Jr. allegedly almost struck multiple vehicles during the pursuit.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, at 7:28 p.m. authorities spotted the vehicle near 13th St. and Choctaw Ave. Martin, Jr. was not inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly confiscated 5.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Martin, Jr. will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $2,500 bond.