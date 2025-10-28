Posted: Oct 28, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly abusing someone.

20-year-old Kaleb Bradley was charged on Tuesday with domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 26, Bradley and the victim allegedly got into an altercation. Bradley allegedly slapped the victim on the arm, and kicked the victim in the back while the victim was on the ground. The victim allegedly had red marks on her right arm and upper back.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the altercation allegedly occurred in front of a 1-year-old child.

Bradley will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.