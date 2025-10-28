Posted: Oct 28, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 1:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Barnsdall man is facing a felony charge after allegedly cutting down and stealing lumber.

42-year-old Waylon Wall was charged on Tuesday with cutting down trees.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a lumber theft call on Monday. When authorities arrived to the scene, they allegedly spotted Wall attempting to load lumber onto his trailer. Wall allegedly did not have permission from the landowner to take the lumber from the property.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the landowner allegedly had trail camera footage and additional photos of a truck after someone allegedly cut trees down with a chainsaw and hauled the wood away on Saturday, Oct. 25. The lumber was allegedly worth over $1,000.

Wall has been previously convicted in Washington County on felony drug charges.

Wall will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.