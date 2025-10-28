Posted: Oct 28, 2025 11:00 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

We, in Oklahoma, will switch to standard time beginning 2am on Nov. 2. You'll get an extra hour of rest.

Daylight saving time didn't become standard in the U.S. until the passage of the Uniform Time Act of 1966. which mandated standard time across the country within established time zones. It stated that clocks would advance one hour at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in April and turn back one hour at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in October.

That changed a little with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, where daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Believe it or not, that change was put in place in part to allow kids to trick-or-treat in more daylight.

Sources: www.wikipedia.org and www.NBCChicago.com