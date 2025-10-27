Posted: Oct 27, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Salvation Army Bartlesville has rolled out a new online platform for individuals and families to request help.

Through SAhelp.org, residents of Washington, Osage and Nowata counties can now access assistance directly from their mobile p

hone, tablet or computer without needing to visit The Salvation Army office in person.

Lt. Luke Swain, the commanding officer of The Salvation Army Bartlesville, says Community members can use the platform to request financial aid for rent and utilities, and support from the food pantry.

“This is an exciting step forward in how we serve our community,” Swain said. “SAhelp.org allows us to meet people where they are, removing barriers and making it easier for those in need to reach out for help. It’s another way we’re working to meet human needs in His name, with dignity and compassion.”