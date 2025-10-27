News
Osage County
Posted: Oct 27, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 1:57 PM
Cedar Ridge Community Center Open House Wednesday
Ty Loftis
The Housing Authority of Osage County is partnering with the Osage County Nutrition Department on Wednesday to take part in an open house showing off the newly renovated Cedar Ridge Community Room in Pawhuska.
This is a space that the nutrition department leases from the housing authority for lunch Monday through Friday. Nutrition Director Jeanie Howerton goes through a list of services they offer and says the program is open to more than just senior citizens.
The open house lasts from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the community center is located at 200 Atlantic Field Rd. in Pawhuska. There will be food, door prizes and games.
