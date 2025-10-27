Posted: Oct 27, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Housing Authority of Osage County is partnering with the Osage County Nutrition Department on Wednesday to take part in an open house showing off the newly renovated Cedar Ridge Community Room in Pawhuska.

This is a space that the nutrition department leases from the housing authority for lunch Monday through Friday. Nutrition Director Jeanie Howerton goes through a list of services they offer and says the program is open to more than just senior citizens.