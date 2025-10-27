Posted: Oct 27, 2025 12:52 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 12:52 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction gave an update regarding the annex project. Higgins says barring something crazy occurring, the final scope of the project is going to come in under budget.

Higgins says they are moving quickly to get things set up, as the State Fire Marshal is visiting the site to begin getting offices moved into the annex.