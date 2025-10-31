Posted: Oct 27, 2025 7:17 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 7:52 AM

Chase Almy

Dewey’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat returns Friday, October 31, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. along the 300–400 blocks of Don Tyler Avenue, offering a safe and festive place for local children to trick-or-treat.

Various businesses, individuals, churches, and community organizations will decorate their vehicles and hand out candy throughout the evening. The city encourages families to enjoy the fun, which will take over Dewey’s main street between Delaware and Highway 75.

For safety, Don Tyler Avenue will close to vehicle traffic just before 6 p.m. and remain open only to pedestrians until 8 p.m. Those handing out candy are asked to be set up by 5:45 p.m., with businesses given priority in front of their storefronts.

Participants hosting games are reminded to select a space that allows for smooth foot traffic. Anyone wishing to contribute to the event can donate candy at City Hall ahead of time.

The event, organized by the City of Dewey, continues a long-standing tradition of providing a safe and spirited Halloween celebration for local families.