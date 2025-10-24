Posted: Oct 24, 2025 3:22 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 3:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet on Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The commissioners will discuss ongoing improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, vote on a resolution to sponsor a REAP Grant for the Delaware Fire Department and award bids for hot mix, loading/hauling of miscellaneous road materials and the printing of ballots.

The board will review a schedule of expenditures of federal awards for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal year, vote on a resolution for Washington County to sell equipment to Nowata County that was declared as surplus and review a letter from District Attorney Will Drake regarding the private use of county vehicles.

The commissioners will also get an update from Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.