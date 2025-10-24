Posted: Oct 24, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee has named its October Employee of the Month. The honor goes to Water Plant Electronics Technician, Russell Brewer. Brewer was nominated by resident Louise Heyer, who had this to say of Brewer's hard work:

"He is one of those behind-the-scenes employees that is very needed. I appreciate everything he does to help the city."