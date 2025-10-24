Posted: Oct 24, 2025 9:12 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

You can enjoy a good breakfast for a great cause-- The Bartlesville Education Promise!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Education Promise chairman Martin Garber invited everyone to the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge 284 at 610 N.E. Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville on Saturday, November 1st for this fundraiser. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children (free for those under 6) and it is a breakfast buffet.