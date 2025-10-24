News
Bartlesville Education Promise Breakfast Fundraiser November 1st
Tom Davis
You can enjoy a good breakfast for a great cause-- The Bartlesville Education Promise!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Education Promise chairman Martin Garber invited everyone to the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge 284 at 610 N.E. Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville on Saturday, November 1st for this fundraiser. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children (free for those under 6) and it is a breakfast buffet.
Martin Garber said, "The Bartlesville Education Promise is a non-profit corporation managed by 11 civic leaders and was created to guide our community towards assuming greater ownership for improving educational outcomes for all students in our schools, with special focus on improving graduation rates and readiness for higher education, technical school or full-time employment.
